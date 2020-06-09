State releases phase three reopening guidelines for restaurants, nail salons

New York State has released guidelines on phase three of reopening from the coronavirus shutdown order.

Phase three focuses on two main industries: Food service, including restaurants, and personal care businesses like nail salons and tattoo parlors.

No regions of the state are currently in phase three.

Western New York entered phase two on June 2. The state has said that there needs to be at least two weeks between reopening phases, meaning the earliest Western New York could move to phase three would be next Tuesday, June 16.

The state has provided phase three guidelines for businesses in categories such as physical distancing, workplace activity; protective equipment; hygiene, cleaning and disinfection; communication; and screening.

Phase three for food service would most notably include the opening of restaurants' indoor seating in accordance with state guidelines. Restaurants were limited to pickup and delivery orders during the shutdown, until outdoor seating was permitted when phase two began last week in Western New York.

Among the physical distancing guidelines for restaurants:

Indoor capacity would be limited to no more than 50% of maximum occupancy (exclusive of employees).

All indoor and outdoor tables with seating for customers must be separated by a minimum of 6 feet in all directions. Wherever distancing is not feasible between tables, physical barriers must be enacted between such tables. Barriers must be at least 5 feet in height and not block emergency and/or fire exits.

Regardless of physical distance, employees must wear an acceptable face covering at all times.

Patrons must wear face coverings at all times, except while seated; provided that the patron is over the age of 2 and able to medically tolerate such covering.

Clearly signal 6 feet of spacing in any lines for customers waiting to order, pick up food, be seated or use the restroom, as well as in any pick-up or payment location.

Food trucks and concessions are also included under phase three food service guidelines.

The personal care guidelines apply to businesses "including tattoo and piercing facilities, appearance enhancement practitioners, massage therapy, spas, cosmetology, nail specialty, UV and non-UV tanning, or waxing."

Hair-related personal care services were permitted to open during phase two and have their own guidelines.

More phase three details are on the state's website.