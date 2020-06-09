NYIRP host IHRA drag racing opener Friday

New York International Raceway Park in Lancaster will open its delayed IHRA weekly drag racing points season Friday.

Like all area race tracks, NYIRP has been mostly dormant in 2020 because of Covid-19 restrictions. The track hosted a tech and safety inspection session May 30 and then an on-track test and tune practice session last Saturday. A good turnout of 130 drag racing vehicles participated in the test and tune session.

NYIRP also is set to present its Tuesday amateur type drag program starting June 9 and Grudge drags Wednesday beginning June 10. Both events start at 5 p.m.

Friday's competition will feature NYIRP's weekly drag racing classes, including Top 8, Top, Mod, Street and Bikes/Sleds. Time trials begin at 5 p.m. with race elimination rounds to follow.

On Saturday, NYIRP will showcase its first Gasser style nostalgia drag racing event of the year. Featured will be the Scott Rods AA Gassers, Gasser Racing Series, Junior Dragsters, Hummel's NE Open Comp and the Niagara Swap Meet. Gates open at 9 a.m. The swap meet continues Sunday.

No grandstand spectators are allowed at any of this week's activity at NYIRP, but the swap meet is open to the public.

The track management hopes to begin the stock car season at a later date when restrictions will allow for spectators to attend those events.