Watch now: Niagara women's basketball pledges to fight against racial injustice

Jada Pierce met with the Niagara women’s basketball team through a Zoom video conference last week and made the conversation clear. The Purple Eagles were going to have a forthright dialogue regarding race, police brutality, Black Lives Matter and the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

At one point, the sixth-year Niagara coach asked an assistant coach, Lester Harbin, to speak about his experiences as a black man in America.

“I wanted to give all of our players a sense of his life,” Pierce told The News. “I know they love him and care about him, but they need to see him for who he is as a black man in America, in his life.”

Harbin shared stories of his experiences with racism and discrimination, which Pierce said had a profound impact on her players. They were shocked by his testimonial, but listening to what Harbin had to say also motivated Niagara’s players, many of whom were still trying to process the deaths of Floyd, Taylor and Arbery, and the nationwide protests their deaths have sparked.

Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pinned him to the ground and put his knee on Floyd's neck, video footage showed. Chauvin is facing second-degree murder charges. Taylor, a black woman, was fatally shot as police executed a search warrant of her home March 13 in Louisville, Ky. Aubery, a black man, was shot and killed in February by armed white residents in Glynn County, Ga., after he was pursued while jogging through a neighborhood.

For Pierce and the Purple Eagles, conversations about and actions for progress on societal issues are valuable, particularly in the context of sports.

“In sports, we’re in a bubble,” Pierce said. “We’re in one where everyone is on a level playing field. You’re not looking at race or at color in uniform. We have to know who we are as people and recognize who we are when we step out of that realm.

“As athletes, you’re looked upon in a certain way, but we all know our student-athletes are more than that. They are using a platform right now – as they should, people looking at them in a positive way – and they need to look at what’s going on right now, for them to be a productive member of society. A lot of our players come from great backgrounds, but they’re forming their own opinions and ideas, and they’re expressing themselves in the right way.”

The Purple Eagles have mobilized, too. Organized, scripted and produced by Valentina Pepic, a sophomore forward, Niagara posted a 1-minute, 45-second video, set to John Legend’s song “Glory,” Saturday on the team’s Twitter and Instagram accounts in which players and coaches avowed to fight against racial injustice with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

Our team have spent time talking about what’s going on and feel change must be made. We offer our words of encouragement and support. TOGETHER WE RISE. We will continue to fight and so should you. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/CEPfD6jMnK — NiagaraWBB (@NiagaraWBB) June 7, 2020

“I come from a very diverse area in Massachusetts and because of basketball, I’ve met so many people from around the world,” Pepic said. “This was all very shocking to me to see it. The more media was showing it, it was so disturbing. I couldn’t even watch the video of George Floyd’s death. It hurt me. I couldn’t believe this was still happening.

“My family came from Serbia and we were refugees who lived in a shelter when we first came here, and I was taught, family is family. I was taught, everyone is the same. I never learned, these are black people or white people. It made me appreciate differences, but now I see what is happening, and I thought this was the best way to use my platform to speak out.”

In the video, Harbin wears a black-and-white T-shirt that reads, “I can’t breathe,” an influential statement associated with the Black Lives Matter movement – words that Floyd, a black man, said as he died.

“Enough is enough,” Harbin said. “We must stand as one to fight against racial injustice.”

Pierce is part of an athletic department initiative launched by Niagara athletic director Simon Gray that further examines issues such as racial injustice, police brutality and Black Lives Matter. Pepic wants to be involved in a group organized by Justin Roberts, a member of the men’s basketball team, that will discuss and mobilize against racial injustice.

Niagara is organizing a university-wide task force that opposes racial injustice, which will include members of its athletic department, students, faculty, staff and administrators.

Pierce and Pepic said some of Niagara’s players are taking part in protests against racial injustice across the country. Pierce is part of a group of women’s basketball coaches in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference who are organizing to use their platform to bring societal issues to light. Siena’s women’s basketball program, for example, posted a video this weekend of its players discussing their right to vote and advocated for others to register to vote.

💯% of our team is registered to vote, and challenges all #SienaSaints to do likewise and exercise their right to make their voices heard#SaintsVote 💚💛🗳✅ #MarchOn pic.twitter.com/g4eY1Ga6c2 — Siena W Basketball (@sienawomenshoop) June 6, 2020

Niagara’s next step is to continue its conversations about topics such as equality and racial injustice as the school year approaches and into the school year. That includes registering each of its players to vote, weekly conversations among teammates about current events and learning about the history of civil rights in the United States.

“We’re going to use this as an educational platform,” Pierce said. “That way, these conversations don’t die.”

Pierce also plans to be an advocate and an educator in that process.

“It’s one thing, for me, as a black female who grew up in Philadelphia, there are things I know about and my family had me learn as a child,” Pierce said. “Other people may not know about that. If you’re a white coach who may not know things, I can help point them in that direction.”