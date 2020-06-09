Niagara deputies recover $8,500 elderly woman paid to scammer

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office recovered a package containing $8,500 in cash that an 84-year-old woman withdrew from her bank last week to bail her grandson out of jail. The woman's grandson never was in jail and the call was a scam, deputies said.

But the victim received a phone call from a person who claimed to be a police officer and told her the grandson was in custody. Following the bogus officer's instructions, the woman packaged the $8,500, wrote a Michigan address on the package and had it picked up by a shipping company.

Thursday, after consulting with family, the woman called the Sheriff's Office, where Deputy John Sheehan started the investigation.

Friday, Investigator Michael Leggett traced the package to an Office Max store in Niagara Falls, where it was awaiting FedEx pickup. Workers told Leggett he needed a subpoena to take the package.

Leggett called the Niagara County District Attorney's Office, obtained a subpoena, seized the package and returned the cash to the woman.