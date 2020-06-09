Niagara County shows sharp increase in Covid-19 testing – but not cases

Since Friday, the number of people tested for Covid-19 in Niagara County has grown by nearly 3,000, but only 31 tested positive for new coronavirus since then.

Tuesday's update from the Niagara County Health Department showed that the county has had 1,154 confirmed cases of the virus and 75 deaths. The number of deaths has not changed since Friday.

The number of Covid-19 tests carried out on county residents is 18,767. The rate of positive tests in the county has fallen to about 6%.

As of Tuesday, Niagara County had 205 active Covid-19 cases, but only nine of those patients were hospitalized. The others are isolated in their homes, the county Health Department said.

Since the pandemic began, 874 Niagara County residents have recovered from the virus, up 29 since Friday.

In a statement Tuesday, Joseph A. Ruffolo, president and CEO of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, said 15 of the county's 75 deaths have occurred in that hospital, which has treated 180 Covid-19 patients.

He said Memorial's facilities have conducted more than 2,500 Covid-19 tests in the past month.