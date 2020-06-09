Niagara County offers goggles for barbers, beauticians

The Niagara County Department of Emergency Services announced Tuesday it has about 1,000 pairs of safety goggles available for hair salons and barbershops to help them meet state reopening guidelines.

State guidelines initially required face shields for barbers and beauticians, but were later amended to allow goggles.

Niagara County salons and barbershops should email their goggle requests to ncem@niagaracounty.com. Goggles will need to be picked up at the Public Safety Training Center in Lockport.

“Our ReStart Niagara effort has been doing whatever we can to help businesses get up and running again, including providing hand sanitizer and face coverings to employers to help them meet state guidelines,” said County Legislator Richard L. Andres, chairman of the county’s Economic Development Committee. “Many hair salons and barbershops called looking for face shields, which we unfortunately did not have. But now that the guidelines have been updated to include goggles, we do have a supply of those to make available.”