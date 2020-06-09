Buffalo News Sports Reporter Vic Carucci nominated for PFWA's Dick McCann Award

Buffalo News Sports Reporter Vic Carucci has been nominated for the Dick McCann Award, which is given out annually by the Pro Football Writers Association to a reporter who has made a long and distinguished contribution to pro football through coverage.

Carucci is in his second stint covering the Buffalo Bills for The Buffalo News, having returned in 2014. He previously spent 17 years with The News from 1982-99, covering the Bills’ Super Bowl era. From there, Carucci worked as a national editor at nfl.com for 12 years (1999-2011) and then as a senior editor with the Cleveland Browns (2011-14). He began his career as the Philadelphia Eagles’ beat writer at the Courier-Post (N.J.) from 1979-81.

Carucci has authored 10 books about football, including multiple New York Times bestsellers. Most recently, he wrote “Son of Bum: Lessons My Dad Taught Me About Football and Life,” former Bills coach Wade Phillips’ memoir that focuses on the lessons he learned on and off the field from his father, legendary coach Bum Phillips.

A past president of the PFWA and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s selection committee, Carucci has received numerous honors from the PFWA and Associated Press.

Each year, PFWA members vote for several off-field awards given to people working in or associated with the NFL. Voting goes through June 19, with the results to be announced June 22.

Carucci is one of six nominees for the McCann Award. The others are the late Don Banks, USA Today NFL columnist Jarrett Bell, ESPN.com senior writer Jeff Legwold, former New York Daily News NFL columnist Gary Myers and the Associated Press’ Barry Wilner. Banks, a longtime writer for Sports Illustrated, died last August shortly after starting at the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Additionally, retired Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander is one of six nominees for the PFWA’s Good Guy Award, which is given to an NFL player for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs. Former Bills and current New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore is a finalist in the same category.

Former Bills offensive coordinator and current Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn is one of six nominees for the PFWA’s Jack Horrigan Award, which is given to a league or club official for his or her qualities and professional style in helping writers do their job.