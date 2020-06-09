McMurray sues Board of Elections over polling place info

Democratic congressional candidate Nate McMurray is suing Erie County's elections commissioners for alleged failure to inform voters of locations and hours of polling places for the June 23rd special election in the 27th Congressional District.

With early voting set to begin Saturday, McMurray contends the board should act proactively during a time of crisis stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“After repeated attempts to receive this critical information, we are taking necessary and reasonable actions to ensure that all voters across the 27th are able to fulfill their constitutional right and vote in the upcoming special election on June 23rd," he said Tuesday. "There has been confusion about balloting and absentee voting and absolutely zero information provided about how and where to participate in early voting.”

The candidate, who faces Republican Christopher L. Jacobs to fill the vacancy stemming from the 2019 resignation of former Rep. Chris Collins, said he recognizes "the hard work the Board of Elections staff is doing.”

"But it is our duty to protect accessibility to the ballot and voter integrity," he said. "Action needs to be taken immediately here in Erie County to protect our democratic values and ensure all people have access to safely vote amidst this public health crisis.”

Neither Democratic Commissioner Jeremy J. Zellner nor his Republican counterpart, Ralph M. Mohr, were available for comment.