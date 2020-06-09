LONG, Phyllis J. (Miller)

LONG - Phyllis J. (nee Miller)

June 6, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Harold N. Long; loving mother of David G. (Laurie Streebel) Long and Gregory S. (Deborah Okun) Long; cherished grandmother of Matthew, Christopher and Lola Long; dear sister of the late Richard (late Dolores), Frank and Edward (late Eleanor) Miller; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services held privately. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC.