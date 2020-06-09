HAYDEN, Debra H.

HAYDEN - Debra H. Of Irving, NY, June 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward Hayden. Daughter of the late Gaylord Eggleston Sr. and Miriam (William) Wayman. Loving mother of Lisa (Dan) Peacock and Tina Ambrose. Grandmother of Debbie Martin, Desiree Hider, Dylan Hooper, Samantha and Ryan Ambrose. Great grandmother of Malachi, Elijah Cline, Ross Hider, Landyn Hooper, Lexi Gard, Joseph Labarbara and Silas Hooper. Also survived by several brothers, sisters, step children, step grand and step great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 10 AM in the Southtowns Christian Center, Hamburg, NY. Those attending are asked to practice all social distancing recomendations. Arrangements by the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Angola, NY