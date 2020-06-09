HALEY, Joseph Denzil

HALEY - Joseph Denzil June 8, 2020, of Grand Island. Husband of the late Shirley A. Haley; father of Ronald (Terri) McClurg, William, Tina and Lesa Haley; grandfather of Justin Haley, Brandon (Allyson) McClurg, Cody Hool and Nicholas Rusert; also survived by three great-grandchildren; son of the late Joe and Altress Haley. Friends may call Wednesday 3-7 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island, where Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Charles DeGlopper Memorial Expansion Fund c/o VFW Post 9249. Mr. Haley was a Corporal in the US Marine Corps. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com