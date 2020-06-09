Governor should announce metrics for returning to normal governance

New York Republicans – and probably some Democrats – are asking an important question as New York puts the worst of the winter-spring onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic behind: When should the state of emergency end and the normal processes of democracy resume?

The answer, of course, is as soon as possible, given on one side the need to respect the imperatives of democratic government and, on the other, the lethal consequences of releasing the reins too soon. But when does that moment arrive? The answer lies in a couple of places.

With the consent of the State Legislature, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo assumed significant powers three months ago as the threat of the novel coronavirus became evident. As much as some critics have insisted Cuomo never should have been given such broad authority – to close businesses, schools, churches and take other decisive actions – the fact is that many fewer people might have died had the state moved even more quickly. This was a true emergency that justified concentrating power in the governor and, for the most post, Cuomo used that authority well.

But it’s temporary. To identify the end point, Cuomo and the Legislature should approach the question in the same way the governor dealt with the matter of when to allow daily life to return to some version of normal: by consulting the data.

What are the trigger points – on Covid hospitalizations, deaths, infection rates etc. – that should signal the end of Cuomo’s authority to decide critical issues on his own? Should that authority end suddenly or gradually, depending on the matter at hand and/or regional conditions? If state leaders aren’t already considering such questions, they should be. It’s not a matter to treat casually.

A data-driven path toward returning to the normal processes of government would be the safest and wisest way to end the existing state of emergency but, if that fails, another option exists: The Legislature can take it back by passing legislation, if necessary by veto-proof majorities. We hope and presume that won’t be necessary.

While the loudest of Cuomo’s critics accuse of him of harboring dictatorial ambitions, those voices ignore both the nature and seriousness of the threat that Covid-19 continues to pose in New York and, for that matter, around the world. As was true in the Civil War and World War II, the plodding, sometimes maddening processes of American-style democracy are ill-suited to emergencies that demand an immediate and resolute response. (Indeed, a pandemic that doesn’t respect state lines requires a national response but, for better or worse, the country isn’t organized to easily permit such federal action).

The unknown factor in all of this is whether New York will suffer a second wave of infections (that’s likely, according to some experts) and if it will be even worse than the first round. As state officials consider the triggers for ending the state of emergency, they would be wise also to write into the law the conditions that, over the six to 12 months, should produce its automatic restoration.

We need to start reaching for door, while understanding that while conditions are better today than they were two months ago, the risks are ongoing. We should define conditions that end the state of emergency while preparing now to confront promptly any significant deterioration.