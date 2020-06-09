Galluch, Donald E.

Galluch - Donald E. Of Lackawanna, NY, June 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Marge (nee Dressler) Galluch; loving father of John (Lucila), Maria, Peter (Silvia), and Thomas (Sara) Galluch; cherished grandfather of Marcos (Kristen) Martinez, Patty Martinez, David (Caroline) Galluch, Gianna, and Matthew Galluch; dear brother of Karen (late James) McDwyer, Daniel (Karen), Noel (Cheryl), and Michael (Judy) Galluch; dearest family friend of the Lewczyk family; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Private Services will be held with the family. Mr. Galluch was a Social Worker at Lackawanna H.S., for many years and was in the St. Joseph's Seraphic Seminary in Callicoon, NY for seven years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mr. Galluch's name to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com