For the kids: Fun plants to grow

Looking for a way to get the kids involved in gardening? We asked local plant experts for a few suggestions of fun plants for budding horticulturists to grow:

“One plant that comes to mind is Oenothera acaulis. It’s a night-blooming primrose. They spin open – like time-lapse photography – at dusk. You can sit there and actually watch them. It might take them a minute to open up, but it’s so cool. It’s a very interactive plant,” said Mark Yadon, vice president and greenhouse/garden center manager at Mischler’s Florist and Greenhouses, 118 S. Forest Road, Williamsville.

If you have hummingbirds, Yadon suggests summer-loving pentas to attract them. “For shade, something like the Gartenmeister fuchsias are pretty cool,” he said.

Yadon added this: “It’s always good to get them involved with vegetables and vegetable gardening, I think, just so they know where their food comes from.”

So consider a mixed container of vegetables with a tomato and some greenery, maybe some basil in there.

"You can watch it grow and harvest it so, again, it’s interactive. You’re not only growing the plant but then you are able to reap the harvest,” he said.

Herbs are a hit with kids.

“I have found a lot of kids are interested in herbs. I sent my own grandkids lemon balm. You can have your mom steep the leaves, and you can make lemonade,” said Louise Badding, of the Badding Bros. Farm Market, 10820 Transit Road, East Amherst.

You can plant herbs right in with your flowers, Badding said.

“It’s fun to mix them in with your regular plants and your pots. We have variegated oregano, which is a trailer – it mounds and trails over the side. It has a bright, two-tone green leaf and it smells wonderful and you can cook with it,” she said.

When the family is cooking together, the child can go outside and pick a few herbs – be it basil for a homemade pizza, fresh dill for potato salad, or fresh parsley.

“You don’t need a big space. If you have a small patio and you only have room for two pots and you want flowers, throw a couple herbs in with the flowers,” she said.

Kids also get excited about the smells of the different mints – chocolate mint, strawberry mint and spearmint, Badding said.

She sees another way to get kids involved, especially with many families spending more time at home these days:

“I was just talking to a customer and I said ‘I’m really hoping people get back into the canning and the freezing, making the jams and jellies and making salsa and spaghetti sauce and doing it with their kids,” she said.

Other kids’ favorites: Sunflowers. Cosmos, which are colorful, attractive, feathery and also attract butterflies. And silvery colored lamb’s ear, a perennial plant that is soft and furry to the touch.