Falls man charged after power turned off at Amherst jewelry design shop

A Niagara Falls man was arrested Sunday by Amherst police and charged with third-degree criminal tampering after he allegedly switched off the power to a North Ellicott Creek Road jewelry and watch store.

Amherst police said an investigation revealed 69-year-old Karl M. Weinstein was also responsible for a previous incident that was under investigation from Saturday in which wires to the rear of the same business, Paul's Jewelry Design, had been cut.

Weinstein was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief in relation to Saturday's incident, and was released on an appearance ticket for future arraignment on both charges, according to police.