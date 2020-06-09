Share this article

Falls man charged after power turned off at Amherst jewelry design shop

A Niagara Falls man was arrested Sunday by Amherst police and charged with third-degree criminal tampering after he allegedly switched off the power to a North Ellicott Creek Road jewelry and watch store.

Amherst police said an investigation revealed 69-year-old Karl M. Weinstein was also responsible for a previous  incident that was under investigation from Saturday in which wires to the rear of the same business, Paul's Jewelry Design, had been cut.

Weinstein was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief in relation to Saturday's incident, and was released on an appearance ticket for future arraignment on both charges, according to police.

Harold McNeilHarold McNeil– Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.

