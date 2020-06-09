Educators take to Niagara Square to support Black Lives Matter

The 11th day of protests Tuesday at City Hall and in Niagara Square saw hundreds of local educators lending their support to the Black Lives Matter movement – which included not only calls for improvements to be made in policing African American communities, but in how they are educated.

Demario Strickland, principal at Harvey Austin School No. 97, a principal organizer of Tuesday's rally, said its goal was to increase awareness and the understanding of the role that educators play into the systematic racism that exists in Western New York.

“One of the things that we are hoping to get across to every educator – there have to be hundreds here – is that change begins with us, and that starts from elementary school all the way to higher education," said Strickland.

He said local educators are vowing to tackle systematic racism, and seek changes to the curriculum, along with giving students a greater voice in their own education.

Strickland said local teachers and administrators are also being challenged to stop making excuses for why they believe their students of color can’t learn.

“And we need to own the problem,” Strickland said. “Yes, we just saw the worst murder in front of our very eyes, but we are using that as leverage, because an educator taught that police officer. So we have to change what’s going on in today’s world, because it’s unacceptable.”

Between 400 and 500 people, largely teachers and other educators, attended Tuesday's rally, including Buffalo School Board President Sharon Belton-Cottman.

“My heart is full today. I have never been prouder to be a citizen of this country, an American, an African American, a member of the global world and the universe as I have been the past two plus weeks,” said Belton-Cottman.

“Enough is enough. Let’s stop putting our knees on people’s necks,” she said.

Adrienne Spurio, an educator at Harvey Austin School, said the educators at the rally were making history.

“As educators of students of color, we need to know, with conviction, if we are part of the problem or part of the solution, because I do know that change begins with me,” Spurio told the assembled crowd.

She said educators cannot take the stance of neutrality or complacency concerning Black Lives Matter.

"I refuse to put blinders on aspects of systemic racism, which includes food deserts, transportation deserts, healthcare deserts that plague our students,” Spurio said.

“I must critically think about the fact that nearly half of our Buffalo Public School students are black and that over three-quarters of the teachers are white. I need to think about that,” she continued.

“I need to confront my own bias, daily, regularly, often. I need to encourage the change in the narrative because, as an educator, change begins with me,” Spurio added.

She said she acknowledged that systematic racism was created intentionally, and that it therefore must be dismantled intentionally.

Strickland said the current events of the day provide a great deal of learning, noting that education is the foundation of everything.

“This is a teachable moment," he said.

"We really wanted to start a true movement here in Buffalo. So we just came up with the thought of a rally,” said Strickland.

“It starts with us. We’re the reason why our kids are the way they are. We’re going to be the determinant factor for their successes and their failures,” he added.

Naomi Carre, an administrator at Academy School 131, said many of the students being taught in inner city schools need better preparation for higher education and resources that have eluded many poor black families for generations, because of a historical lack of equity.

“This generational support is really important for us to examine. Students come to our schools and our classes from all kinds of situations, and we must tackle the why, why our students come with so many generational traumas and syndromes,” said Carre.

Derek Baker, principal at Sweet Home Middle School, said the greatest antidote to poverty is an education.

“If you get an education, you can stay up out of the prison. If you get an education, you can do something with yourself,” said Baker.