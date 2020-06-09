Coronavirus data will shape public health policy

By Drew McNichol

According to Dr. David A. Kindig, from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, population health is defined as “the health outcomes of a group of individuals, including the distribution of such outcomes within the group.” He went on further to explain that “the health outcomes of such groups are of relevance to policy makers in both the public and private sectors.”

The coronavirus pandemic is teaching us some critical lessons about our health system that will dramatically impact health care policy now and into the future, especially as it pertains to those groups and populations most impacted by the virus, particularly those in economically distressed communities.

Health information exchanges across New York State, which are connected via the Statewide Health Information Network for New York, are working with county health departments and the New York State Department of Health to demonstrate the efficacy of technology during this pandemic.

While hospitalization rates and intubations continue to decline, health information exchange has played an important role in flattening the curve and in supporting the hospital system’s flex and surge strategy. Perhaps most important, health information exchange is enabling the continuity of care as providers have patient health information at the point of care in real time when it is needed most.

Collecting key clinical data such as a person’s relevant co-morbidities both for patients who have tested positive and those who are likely positive but have not yet been tested, is critically important for modeling and reporting purposes. That is why testing is such a critical element in the efforts to reopen our local and regional economy.

Through alert notifications doctors can be made aware when their patients have been administered a Covid-19 test. This includes both positive and negative results, so the doctors can take appropriate treatment action for their patients, including having them admitted to the hospital if necessary.

The information ultimately collected is going to help to determine more and better ways to support the various modeling and reporting efforts based on the data infrastructure being processed within the health exchange.

This information in turn will hopefully result in sound public policy to better prepare the state’s health system, especially the public health system, when the next virus hits. These policies should focus on the population health of those communities who unfortunately endured the brunt of Covid-19 infections and deaths.

Health information exchange will play a role in that process as developing models to predict health outcomes when these types of health crises occur will be vital in population health policy. It is the lessons learned now that will be vitally important the next time and the sharing of patient clinical information is one of those weapons needed in the war chest.

Drew McNichol is director of technology and security officer at HEALTHeLINK, Western New York’s health information exchange.