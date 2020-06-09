Child rescued from near-drowning in Medina awake and talking

A child remained hospitalized but is improving after nearly drowning Friday in a pool in the Village of Medina, police and fire officials reported Tuesday.

The incident occurred just before 6:30 p.m., when someone called 911 to report a drowning at a residence in Medina.

The first village police officer arrived one minute after the call to find that a family member had removed the child from the above-ground pool but the child was unconscious and not breathing.

The officer took over CPR from civilians at the scene before bringing the child to an ambulance where on- and off-duty Medina firefighters were waiting. The child was in cardiac arrest at this point and first responders began advanced life-support measures before taking the child to Medina Memorial Hospital.

From there, the child was taken by Mercy Flight to Oishei Children's Hospital, where the child still is receiving care but now is conscious and talking.

Fire and police officials in a statement Tuesday did not report the age, gender or name of the child, did not reveal the street where the incident occurred and did not provide details on how the child ended up nearly drowning in the pool.

Officials said the family involved has requested anonymity. Medina Police Lt. Todd Draper said the pool was at a relative's home. He said family members were home but not in the pool at the time. No charges have been filed in the incident.