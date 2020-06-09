Curtis Lazar is Sabres' nominee for Masterton Trophy

Forward Curtis Lazar, who spent virtually the entire 2018-19 season in the minor leagues before earning a regular role with the Buffalo Sabres this season, has been named as the Buffalo nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

The Masterton Trophy is awarded annually by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association to the NHL player who best exemplifies qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. The trophy honors the late Bill Masterton, the only NHL player to die from injuries sustained in a game. It was first awarded in 1968, a few months after Masterton's death while playing for the Minnesota North Stars.

Lazar will join the league's other 30 nominees in voting for the award and three finalists will be named before a winner is determined. Normally handed out at the NHL Awards ceremony each June in Las Vegas, the league has not yet decided how it's going to handle its postseason awards for the pandemic-delayed season. Former Sabres goalie Robin Lehner, representing the New York Islanders, was last year's winner.

A former first-round draft choice of the Ottawa Senators best known for being "Captain Canada" during the 2015 World Junior Championships, Lazar's NHL career ground to a halt last season as he played just one game in Calgary and was a full-time AHLer at Stockton for the first time in his career. But he took advantage of regular ice time to have his best year as a pro, with 20 goals and 41 points in 57 games.

Lazar had a good training camp in Buffalo this year but didn't make the team. But after collecting 14 points in 18 games in Rochester, Lazar persevered to again carve out a regular role in the NHL.

"It’s just confidence," Lazar said earlier this season. "Last year, spending that time in the American League in more of a scorer’s role, I guess, allowed me to tap into that potential again. Now when I get a chance, I’m not rushing my shots or rushing my passes. I see it, I make it. Other than that, it’s coming full circle. It comes with experience. I’m in my sixth year [as a] pro now. It’s nice to kind of see all those years and hard-earned miles and games pay off, and the game is starting to slow down."

Lazar had five goals, five assists and 10 points in 38 games for the Sabres but his numbers were dwarfed by his multiple roles -- including serving as one of the team's most prominent penalty killers as well as the designated faceoff man to start overtime. In that slot, he won three draws that directly led to immediate possessions and game-winning goals. The organization raved about his work ethic in Rochester and about the way he impacted the club's young prospects, and that was a big factor in his promotion to the NHL.