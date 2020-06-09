Former Sabre Lawrence Pilut's two-year contract announced by Russian team

Lawrence Pilut may have played his final game with the Buffalo Sabres.

Pilut, a 24-year-old defenseman, signed a two-year contract with Traktor Chelyabinsk in Russia of the Kontinental Hockey League, the team announced Tuesday. He was a pending restricted free agent and the Sabres can retain his NHL rights for three years by extending him a qualifying offer.

A source told The Buffalo News last month that Pilut signed the contract and that the Sabres intended to retain his rights. However, it's unclear if Pilut would be able to return to Buffalo while under contract in the KHL. After all, the KHL does not typically have an NHL opt-out clause in its standard player contracts.

Pilut, who spent most of the past two seasons in Rochester, was seeking a bigger role with more playing time.

"We are pleased that Lawrence Pilut decided to continue his career in KHL," Traktor Chelyabinsk sports manager Roman Belyaev said on the team's website. "He had an offer to stay in the NHL, but we managed to persuade him that we could offer more ice time and a bigger role in Traktor."

Pilut, the Swedish Hockey League's defenseman of the year in 2017-18, signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Sabres in May 2018. He was selected to the American Hockey League's All-Star Classic in each of his two seasons with the Rochester Americans, totaling 49 points in 67 regular-season games with the Sabres' top minor-league affiliate.

Pilut also appeared in 46 games with the Sabres, including 13 this past season. A shoulder injury suffered during the Calder Cup Playoffs last April prevented Pilut from participating in training camp under coach Ralph Krueger. The late start to the season also stalled Pilut's on-ice development and he could not earn a role on the NHL roster.