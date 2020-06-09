Buffalo allows expanded outdoor seating at restaurants

It's official: Buffalo restaurants now can provide more outdoor seating to serve patrons safely and within New York State guidelines.

The Buffalo Common Council unanimously approved an ordinance amendment today that allows restaurants to establish or expand outdoor seating – like in parking lots – once they reopen under phase three from the coronavirus shutdown order.

"This is extremely important. This will give restaurants the ability to serve more people outside safely following the social distance guidelines," said Delaware Council Member Joel P. Feroleto.

Under normal circumstances, small businesses and restaurants would have to apply for a special-use permit, which could take months to process, Feroleto said. The ordinance is for temporary approval and for this year only.

The City of Buffalo will consider three types of proposals for outdoor space use plans, including the use of private property, such as restaurant owned parking lots that are adjacent to the restaurant or business; the use of city sidewalks; and street closures. The city also will waive all application and license fees until September 30 for those restaurants and small business.

Restaurants across the state have been closed since March 15 – except for carryout or delivery – due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Last month, Western New York began a gradual four-phase reopening process. Western New York entered phase two on June 2. The state has said that there needs to be at least two weeks between reopening phases.

Western New York continues to be on track for a third phase of reopening as early as June 16 that would include bars and restaurants at a limited capacity. New York State has released physical distancing guidelines for restaurants that includes indoor capacity limited to no more than 50% of maximum occupancy, excluding employees.

Restaurant owners have said limited capacity could mean limited income, which is why the city developed the expanded outdoor seating initiative.