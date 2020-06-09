Buffalo area CrossFit gyms rebranding, denounce racist comments by CEO

Chris Heeb, the owner of the gym previously known as CrossFit Nickel City, stopped on his way to work Monday morning to pick up a couple of gallons of gray and black paint.

He used them to cover the word “CrossFit” on murals inside and outside his business on Virginia Street in Buffalo, just days after CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman drew outrage on social media by publishing ignorant tweets about George Floyd’s death and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Everyone is on edge and very stressed out already,” Heeb said, “and then you throw this on top. And the community, we’re lucky here, pretty much all of our members are of a similar mindset and would be upset if we weren’t trying to distance ourselves from CrossFit a little bit.”

Heeb is also changing his social media accounts and purchased a new web domain to rebrand as “Nickel City Athletics,” he said, joining Reebok and a wave of CrossFit-branded gyms in Western New York and around the country in condemning Glassman’s comments in the wake of the company’s failure to issue a prompt message in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Glassman on Saturday responded to a tweet from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which called racism and discrimination “critical public health issues that demand an urgent response,” by tweeting, "It's FLOYD-19." He doubled down with another tweet Sunday, implying that the protests over Floyd's death are as unjustified as quarantines.

He later apologized on the CrossFit Twitter account and said the company will not "stand for racism" and described his previous comments as a "mistake."

"My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused," he wrote. "It was a mistake, not racist but a mistake. ... Floyd is a hero in the black community and not just a victim. I should have been sensitive to that and wasn't. I apologize for that. I was trying to stick it to the @IHME_UW for their invalidated models."

It's FLOYD-19. — Greg Glassman (@CrossFitCEO) June 6, 2020

Jennifer Greco, the co-owner of Lumber City CrossFit in North Tonawanda, said her business will be renamed Lumber City Athletics in response to Glassman's initial comments.

“We’ve decided to not continue along with CrossFit because of the insensitivity of Greg Glassman,” she said. “Although CrossFit, we do recognize, has created this wonderful community, and we thank them for that, we cannot tolerate insensitivity. We are a loving and supporting community for everyone, so when stuff like that happens, sometimes you just have to take a stand. And for us, we just couldn’t continue.

“Everything will have to change that has CrossFit on it, but that’s a very minor thing compared to the message that we want our community to know that we’re here for them and we support everyone.”

Other local gyms that have made similar public statements on social media include CrossFit Buffalo, CrossFit Rockpile, Harborside CrossFit, CrossFit Quarter Deck Athletics, CrossFit Amherst and CrossFit Williamsville.

“The official comments released by CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman are inexcusable and, although they are not representative of the tens of thousands of independently owned affiliates, they may be the last nail in the coffin for me,” CrossFit Buffalo owner David Rice posted on Facebook.

“I have members and friends who are protesters, cops, firefighters, white, black, left, and right. And although they may currently be misaligned I know every last one of them as individuals are trying desperately to close a rift in this country that has been far too wide for far too long.

“Glassman’s statements do nothing but drive a stake further between them and cast a shadow on all affiliates worldwide.”

Words Matter. I usually take great joy in finding them, but as of late, I am at a loss. The events of the past weeks... Posted by Crossfit Buffalo on Sunday, June 7, 2020

Rockpile Athletics said on its social media accounts that the gym "does not support the crass and insensitive tweets and comments made by CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman," adding in bold: “There is no place for exclusivity and no tolerance for ignorance.”

Quarter Deck Athletics called for Glassman’s resignation, posting on social media:

"Greg Glassman needs to step down as CEO of @CrossFit or I will be no longer affiliated with @CrossFit.

"I call on all of my other local affiliates to do the same. This is not what we are about. This is unacceptable."

I love @crossfit and the @crossfitgames It has helped shape so many lives in a positive and uplifting way. Customers... Posted by Quarter Deck Athletics - QDA on Sunday, June 7, 2020

CrossFit Amherst owner Wyatt Krueger wrote an email to The News, which read, in part:

“I am truly angry and disappointed by the recent comments of Greg Glassman. This does not represent our culture, the views of our staff, members or brand. These comments were insensitive and divisive and in no way represent our community or culture at CrossFit Amherst. From a leadership standpoint, this is NOT how it is done. This shows lack of compassion, empathy, and support for the many that back the brand in so many ways. I believe this is UNACCEPTABLE and shows a real lack of character.

“For the sake of our staff and the community we’ve built, I want to make sure we take the time to do what’s best for the CrossFit Amherst community. While I am currently considering our next steps, I will not stand with these comments or views.”

Josh Makar, the owner of Harborside CrossFit, posted on Instagram:

“Community and inclusivity are the pillars of CrossFit that have made it the success it is, and we are proud to advocate for just that. We do not support the comments made by Glassman. We support the community of people who strive to make themselves better, not just physically, but mentally, socially, and emotionally too. We support people who are genuine, who are willing to accept those different than them, who try their best, and above all, are kind. We are sickened by Glassman's actions and we are taking time to decide what steps are best for the Harborside Family.”

CrossFit Williamsville condemned the messages from Glassman, posting on social media:

"His lack of insight, tact and sensitivity to a global movement aimed at equality is, to be frank, shaameful and embarrassing. Crossfit Williamsville does not align itself with his recent statements and we are currently taking the coming days to re-evaluate and consider our relationship with Crossfit HQ.

"Our continued affiliation with them will depend greatly on the steps they take to rectify this problem and the role that Greg Glassman plays in the organization."

CrossFit-affiliated gyms pay the company an annual fee to use the brand in their names and descriptions of workout classes but are otherwise independent of the company.

Buffalo area gyms have been offering customers online workouts while their facilities remain shuttered because of the pandemic.

Those dropping their affiliation told The News the change would not significantly impact the workouts or services they offered.

“There’s some verbiage that we might not be allowed to use, but the programming, they didn’t invent how to work out and functional fitness,” said Matthew Douglas, a co-owner of Lumber City Athletics. “They just kind of made it a very popular and well-digestible way of training. But we’ve kind of taken off with our own, and most gyms in the area do their own programming, so there’s no actual programming coming from CrossFit.”