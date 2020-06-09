Behr, Laurence Donald

Behr - Laurence Donald Returned home to the Father, on Pentecost Sunday, May 31, 2020, from sudden and traumatic complications following a longer health struggle. He is sorely missed by his loving wife of 40 years, Marlene (nee DeGeorge) Behr; his daughter Christine (Mike); his two grandchildren Michael and Marissa; he was predeceased by his daughter Dina; and his beloved parents, Gervin T. Behr and Mary Berenice (Doxtater) Behr. Larry is also survived by his sister-in-law, Maureen; and his own brothers and sisters, Barbara, Gregory (Debbie), Betsy, David (Marg), Cathy, Theresa, and Thomas (Francesca); Larry leaves, if for a time only, a bevy of dearly cherished nieces and nephews. Larry was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He had a particular devotion to the Catholic church and apostolate to the Immaculate Heart of Mary and the Holy Innocents. Larry was a distinguished attorney in Western New York for 40 years, as well as being particularly active in pro bono work for the Right to Life and for religious freedom. He was active in "Western New York Lawyers for Life." He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Due to Covid-19, there will be a private mass for immediate family only.