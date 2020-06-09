BARAN, Patricia M.

BARAN - Patricia M. Of Marilla, NY, June 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward Baran; dear mother of Gregory (Judith Becker), Christopher and David (Rebecca) Baran; grandmother of Katie, Rebecca, Amanda, Deanna, Mitchell and Matthew; great-grandmother of Natalie and Angela; sister of the late Marceline Zgoda. With the restrictions placed during the pandemic, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Pat was a graduate of Bryant & Stratton College.She worked for Catholic Charities for 8 years, married, was secretary for Matte Polygraph and then later retired as a teachers aide in 1995 from Iroquois School District. She taught First Communion classes for a number of years at St. John the Baptist RC Church in Alden, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Greyhound Rescue Adoption Org., PO Box 1096, Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com