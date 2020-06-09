Attorneys general seek injunction against EPA

A coalition of attorneys general from New York and eight other states is asking a federal judge to halt the Trump Adminstration's rollback of environmental regulations in the wake of the pandemic.

In court papers, the states are asking for a preliminary injunction against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and arguing that the agency's relaxation of rules is encouraging more pollution and permanently harming residents.

"The EPA’s non-enforcement policy is ill-founded, illogical, and illegal, and I’m urging the court to protect New Yorkers by putting a halt to it," Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

At the heart of the states' lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court, is the allegation that the EPA used the Covid-19 pandemic to illegally relax clean air and water rules.

The EPA's decision to relax environmental rules followed a barrage of requests for relief from companies dealing with economic hardship because of the pandemic.

The agency's action means the 350 Western New York companies it regulates are now deciding for themselves if they are violating federal environmental rules. The EPA also made it clear it does not intend to fine violators during this temporary period.

The Clean Air Coalition of Western New York, in a statement Tuesday, pointed to the nationwide protest over the death of George Floyd in supporting the states' action.

"The disregard for the health, dignity and safety of communities of color and poor and working class white communities is a direct symptom of a white supremacist culture that values profit over people’s lives," Emily Terrana, the coalition's director of leadership development, said in a statement.