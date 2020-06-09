As further reopening looms, restaurateurs percolate on a new dining experience

Thomas D. Lombardo would like to reopen the Little Club, the wine bar he owns across Hertel Avenue from his family-owned and perpetually beloved Ristorante Lombardo.

The club was just hitting its stride when the coronavirus curtain came down in March. A return to work is now a question of math, based on what the state will allow to maintain social distancing in a future reopening phase, possibly as soon as next week. In our current phase two, restaurants are permitted "outdoor on-premise restaurant and bar service," in addition to the takeout and delivery previously allowed.

Right now, the numbers don't work for Lombardo.

Even at 50% occupancy, “our operating costs would probably exceed the maximum possible revenue,” he said. “It would just cost us.”

In silent dining rooms, amid a forest of upended chair legs, restaurateurs like Lombardo are scrambling to craft their reopening plans while navigating gaps in information about what that might look like.

What will occupancy be? (Dining rooms could reopen at 50% of normal occupancy, or maybe less, depending how creative the table spacers get.) When will this happen? (That’s up to state officials based on numbers.)

And probably most importantly: How is this going to work?

Fine dining restaurants like Ristorante Lombardo don’t want to flex so far they undermine the credibility they’ve built with regulars. Will disposable flatware erode the experience? The Lombardos have to decide.

While the Little Club footprint can be expanded onto the sidewalk in fair weather, beyond its established patio, that’s not going to happen at Ristorante Lombardo.

“I just don't want to be in a position where I'm saying to Mr. Johnson, ‘You can sit on our beautiful patio, Mr. Johnson,’ and ‘Here, Mr. Smith, you're in the parking lot.’ ”

'Without the fear factor'

Down the street, Lou Fasolino of Belsito wasn’t worried about keeping things the same. Like many restaurateurs, he put his thinking cap on for offerings that would stand out. He is preparing to offer group private dining formats for his pizza, pasta and wine place.

He’s taken the dark weeks to refit the bathrooms with touchless appliances. Now Fasolino aims to book groups of 18 to 25 family members, or people who know each other in a modern mingling sort of way. He will send them all menus, and have their orders going before they come in.

For two slots a night – roughly 5 to 6:30 p.m., and a later slot he’ll dub “European” hours, your group can occupy his restaurant in peace. Between, it would be regular service, parties of two and such. His masked staff will serve your group, and give you the food and wine and space to relax like old times, mostly.

“This is going to just offer them the opportunity to come back to the dining experience without the fear factor involved,” said Fasolino, who opened the place in 2014. “I want to make them feel safe and comfortable, and they don’t have to worry about anything.”

'Fresh new look ... same old staff'

At Gypsy Parlor, Gabrielle Mattina’s restaurant and performance space on Grant Street, the workers are ready to go, and so is the owner.

“We will be doing takeout starting at the latest the week of June 15,” Mattina said. “When we open for dining, we will be open for food and drinks until 4 a.m. Having such a wide range of hours of operation will allow us to stagger guests."

"Bless the SLA for its new flexibility on to-go drinks," she said. The restaurant that is also home to the only working Zoltar fortune-telling machine in town can now offer quarts of signature Gypsy Juice and other cocktails to go.

“We have a fresh new look at Gypsy Parlor and the same old staff,” she said, praising the city’s openness to expanding her restaurant’s patio. In a city where it can take months to get an answer, speed is a mercy.

In Lewiston, Calogero Soldano’s Casa Antica has been measured to the inch, and spaced out according to regulations. In a business sense, he’s bracing to drink from a fire hose.

“Everyone's been so cooped up in the house, so everyone's going to be fighting for that patio space,” Soldano said. Fortunately, they have already installed a patio alongside his Center Street restaurant. After that it’s simple math on how many customers can be welcomed during business hours. “There's only so much you can do.”

Are tables going to be sterilized between parties? “Of course,” he said. There will be extra sanitizer stations, too. “You name it, we got it. We're going to do the best we can do.”

All decked out

At Waxlight Bar a Vin, on Chandler Street, where Edward Forster and his four partners launched their dream restaurant on Halloween, a new deck will soon greet the first pilgrims to venture forth for the restaurant’s creative cuisine, cocktails and wide-ranging wine experience.

Even at one of the most free-flowingly creative restaurants in town, there are some areas where there’s no loosey-goosey.

“We’ve been surviving as a business on pennies, clinging to life, yet still have no problem telling you to hit the bricks if it’s for everyone’s sanity and safety,” Forster wrote. “Enjoy the delights of the table and the people you’re sharing them with – but ... be an adult, and adhere to the guidelines of giving other guests their space. Or we simply don’t want you.”

The new deck “easily seats the same as our dining room and we are building raised beds for a bunch of herbs with Robbie from Flat 12 for the unseated part,” Forster said.

Once it’s up and running – “coming soon,” according to a social media post – Waxlight is “hoping to emulate the same vibe, and give off more of a safe vibe, while also letting people dine outside, which is incredibly desirable in Buffalo.”