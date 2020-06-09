1% of WNY's 5,000-plus coronavirus tests Monday were positive

As New York State continues its phased reopening from the coronavirus shutdown order, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said there is a new metric to watch every day: the percentage of positive Covid-19 tests per day.

"This is what people should look at every day – hospital administrators, elected officials, citizens," Cuomo said Tuesday during his daily briefing. "How many tests did we do yesterday in the region, and what percentage is positive of those tests.

"This will tell you, on a day-to-day basis, if you start to see tremors of a spike."

Cuomo said Tuesday that Western New York had 1% of nearly 5,200 coronavirus tests Monday come back positive.

On Monday, Cuomo cited Western New York as having a 2% rate of positive cases, continuing a sharp decline in positive cases over the last six weeks.

Western New York administered 5,195 tests Monday, 75 of which were positive, a percentage of 1.4%, Cuomo said.

For reopening, the state considers the Western New York region to be the counties of Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany.

"We’re in a new phase, we’re feeling good, we’ve done great – but we have to stay smart," the governor said. "Because reopening resets the whole game. When you reopen and people start coming out, in some ways, you go right back to Day One."

"If you see it ticking up and ticking up for a number of days," Cuomo said of the percentage of positive tests, "then it is something that people have to pay attention to."

Cuomo also said that the positive cases would be pursued by contact tracers in an attempt to determine the origin of any kind of outbreaks. The governor said other states that have reopened have seen significant increases in new cases.

"We know, as a fact, that reopening has very often caused problems ... in other states we're seeing significant problems," Cuomo said.

The governor cited news reports that Florida had its highest number of cases yesterday and that 12 states that reopened are now seeing spikes.

On Monday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz displayed weekly data that showed the county's percentage of positive cases dropping dramatically, even while testing has increased markedly.

On April 11, Erie County had more than 36% of about 3,000 weekly tests coming back positive; on June 6, the rate of positive cases was 2.2% with about 18,000 weekly tests being conducted.

The percentage of positive cases as a proportion of total tests has plummeted over the past two months. Call 716-858-2929 to get tested. pic.twitter.com/i1KEmSIo7t — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) June 8, 2020

Western New York's total of coronavirus deaths surpassed 700 on Monday as Erie County reported 10 deaths and Orleans County reported four to put the total at 711. The total cases for Western New York as of Tuesday afternoon is 8,398.