Open for business
Find out the latest updates from local businesses as our region reopens.
WNY Refresh seeks information on available fitness classes

Amy Bueme, co-owner of Catalyst Fitness, works out on the turf with Genetino Coplin, director of trainer development at the gym on French Road in Cheektowaga in late 2017. Catalyst is among fitness centers preparing to safely reopen once the state approves. (Derek Gee/News file photo)
WNY Refresh this week will publish a list of in-person classes that fitness centers and studios plan to resume soon, as well as classes they  will continue to offer to members and the general public online.

Owners or managers are asked to email details to refresh@buffnews.com by Thursday. Please be brief and include information in the following order.

In-person class: Name of class, studio name and address, time and date (please say if the class runs at the same time each week or at another interval), cost and, if needed, a short class description.

Online class: Name of class, studio name, time and date (please say if the class runs at the same time each week or at another interval), cost and, if needed, a class description.

Fitness and other health and wellness businesses also are welcome to create a “Support Local Now” profile at buffalonews.com/support-local.

They also can apply to The News for a matching business marketing grant at buffalonews.com/grant.

How larger fitness businesses are addressing Covid-19

