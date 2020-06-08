WNY on track for phase three reopening of bars, restaurants next week

Western New York continues to be on track for a third phase of reopening next week that would include bars and restaurants at a limited capacity, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Monday.

“I think very soon we’ll have the vast majority of businesses open and we will, if not be back to normal, it will feel much more normal than it has, at least since early March. And I think we are all ready for that,” Poloncarz said at a news briefing in the Edward A. Rath Building.

On Saturday, 103 patients with Covid-19 were in Erie County hospitals, the lowest number of hospitalized coronavirus patients since late March. Poloncarz said that number was especially encouraging because it suggests there was not a spike in Covid-19 cases due to Memorial Day weekend gatherings.

Another positive indicator for a phase three reopening was continued testing that showed fewer incidences of infection.

Poloncarz said more tests were conducted in Erie County last week than in any week prior. About 2.2% of those tests were positive for Covid-19, which was also the lowest percentage of positive cases for any one week in the county since late March.

“So Covid-19 is still out in the community, it’s just not being contracted at the same rates it was earlier,” he said.

The key to keep the spread of the virus down will be the wearing of masks when people are out in public and not able to maintain a social distance of 6 feet or more, said county Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein.

A predictive graph based on various percentages of the public wearing masks showed a huge spike in hospitalizations in Erie County into September, if only a quarter of the public don masks. But if three-quarters of the public follow local, state and CDC recommendations on mask wearing, hospitalizations will be very low, according to the model, which was done by Peter Winkelstein, clinical professor of pediatrics with the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and executive director of UB’s Institute for Healthcare Informatics.

Burstein said increased testing in the county has found many more Covid-19 cases in people who had no symptoms whatsoever.

The health commissioner recommended that people who participated in demonstrations in Buffalo last week get tested, preferably five days or more after the time they might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Poloncarz said the metrics watched by the state to determine reopening phases “have been trending well since we entered phase two” and if they continue that way this week, the county “could potentially enter phase three next week.”

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo also said in his daily briefing that Western New York was trending in the right direction.

The rate of positive cases in the Western region, which includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, has fallen on a biweekly basis from 7% to 4% to 2%. Western New York's peak of around 30% came about nine weeks ago, state numbers showed.

"Why are we reopening? Because the numbers say we can," Cuomo said on what he marked as the 100th day of the coronavirus crisis in New York.

Western New York started the reopening process with a first phase on May 19, when nonessential construction, manufacturing and wholesale trade businesses, along with agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, and curbside pickup at retail businesses were allowed to resume operations.

Phase two of the reopening, which included hair salons, offices, real estate and vehicle leasing and sales, among other activities, began June 2. Phase three will include bars and restaurants, although restaurants that offer outdoor seating already are able to serve customers outside, as long as tables are spaced at least 6 feet apart.

The reopening phases are staggered at least every two weeks to allow health officials time to determine whether the rate of infections and other key metrics continued to improve, according to state officials.

The staggered reopening has helped slow the virus across the state, even as infections have spiked again in other parts of the country that reopened all at once, said Poloncarz.

New York City entered phase one of its reopening on Monday.

Poloncarz also said some county employees who had been working from home during the pandemic returned to their Rath Building offices today.

Some county positions potentially could continue working at home only and those decisions will be made on a job by job basis, he said. Everyone is required to wear masks inside the Rath building, workspaces have been separated to maintain distance between workers and any shared workspaces are cleaned regularly, he said.