Watch now: ECMC staff kneels in solidarity with George Floyd

The staff at Buffalo's Erie County Medical Center joined the nation in paying respect to George Floyd, kneeling for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in front of the hospital Monday, the same day a public memorial for Floyd was held in his hometown of Houston.

#ECMC staff in #Buffalo kneels for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to stand against racism and injustice and pay respects to #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/cB47YoR1Fi — Sharon Cantillon (@SharonCantillon) June 8, 2020

House and Senate Democrats were also seen taking a knee and moment of silence for Floyd Monday at the U.S. Capitol.