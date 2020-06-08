Share this article

Open for business
Watch now: ECMC staff kneels in solidarity with George Floyd

The ECMC staff knelt for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in front of the hospital to join together against racism and injustice and pay their respects to George Floyd., Monday, June 8, 2020. They were lead by Senior Chaplain Garvey Davis Jr. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)
The staff at Buffalo's Erie County Medical Center joined the nation in paying respect to George Floyd, kneeling for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in front of the hospital Monday, the same day a public memorial for Floyd was held in his hometown of Houston.

House and Senate Democrats were also seen taking a knee and moment of silence for Floyd Monday at the U.S. Capitol.

Qina LiuQina Liu– Qina Liu is the digital engagement editor at The Buffalo News. Contact her at qliu@buffnews.com.

