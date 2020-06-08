Record-setting season lifts UB running back Jaret Patterson's 2021 NFL Draft profile

The Covid-19 pandemic has put much of the University at Buffalo football program’s offseason regimen on hold, but it hasn’t stopped Jaret Patterson from gaining attention as a potential NFL Draft candidate in 2021.

Patterson has spent the spring in Maryland, where he is training for the 2020 season and the start of UB’s fall practices, but says he isn’t paying attention to the draft chatter.

“I really don’t have time to reflect on that,” Patterson recently told the News. “It’s already going by pretty fast. I was just in my freshman year and I’m trying to take it one day at a time. I don’t listen to the outside noise. I listen to things with my head down and it’s tunnel vision. How can I improve, on and off the field? Each and every day.”

Even as UB’s athletic activities have been paused indefinitely, the attention continues to build around Patterson as a pro candidate, after a record-setting sophomore season.

CBSSports.com put Patterson on its preseason Big Board, a list of the top 100 college football prospects for the coming season. The website lists Patterson as the No. 60 prospect and the fourth-best running back in the field, behind Clemson’s Travis Etienne, Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard and Alabama’s Najee Harris.

Ryan Roberts, the scouting director for NFLDraftBible.com, considers the class of running backs who are draft-eligible in 2021, and offers Patterson some advice.

“Every time that a running back is draft-eligible, I kind of lean towards, ‘Go pro as early as you can, because the running back position has the shortest shelf life in the NFL.’ That’s documented," Roberts said. "What is coming back next year going to do for you? Jaret has to ask himself that.”

Build on productivity

Patterson isn’t embracing the speculation regarding his future. Instead, he is taking a holistic approach in preparing to take the next step. He’s immediately focusing on the 2020 season, not the 2021 NFL Draft. UB’s season is scheduled to open Sept. 5 at Kansas State.

“I really want to improve in all areas of my game,” Patterson said. “I don’t focus on improving one thing. I want to improve every aspect.

“I really want to win a MAC championship. That’s something I want to do for this team and for the university. That will help make my next step stronger, being a good leader and a good teammate. Doing the same thing I’ve been doing, and doing more of that.”

Draft analysts, however, are definitely paying attention to Patterson, who set UB records for rushing yards (1,799) and rushing touchdowns in a season (19) in 2019.

He led the Mid-American Conference and was fifth in the nation in rushing yards. His most dynamic performances came late in the season, as he averaged 185.5 yards a game in UB’s final six games, and including a MAC single-game record 298 yards Nov. 29 against Bowling Green.

Patterson proved he was the best back in the MAC. Now he has to fine-tune his game.

Dan Shonka, a former NFL scout and the general manager of Ourlads Scouting Services, said Patterson’s strengths are his vision on the field, his ability to cut and his contact balance, due to his stature and his low center of gravity.

“His contact balance is really good, and he’s a compact runner,” Shonka said. “Troy Davis, who ran for 2,000 yards at Iowa State in back-to-back years (1995 and 1996), Jaret reminds me of him, kind of built the same, good legs, sturdy, stays healthy and is very productive. He uses that stiff arm and he reminds me of Davis with that hit-and-spin move.”

Roberts said he particularly studied film of Patterson in UB’s games against Penn State and Temple, whom he believes were two of the best defenses the Bulls faced in 2019. In particular, he pointed at the proficiency of Patterson’s second carry against the Nittany Lions, in a 45-13 loss in September in State College, Pa.

“It looked like it was a 2- or 3-yard run, but he can make a play or miss in the hole, and he turned a 3-yard run into a (12-yard) run,” Roberts said. “It’s that ability to create hidden yards in a football game, and he had 3.1 yards per carry against Penn State. The hidden yardage kept Buffalo competitive offensively in the first half against Penn State.

“Against the best teams on the schedule, he’s still showing his abilities.”

Where Patterson has to improve, Roberts said, is consistently creating explosive plays – making short-yard gains into longer gains – and creating space inside tight windows.

The biggest shortcoming for Patterson, Shonka said, is his size. Patterson is listed at a generous 5-foot-9 on UB’s spring football roster. But Greg Gabriel, a former college scouting chief for the Chicago Bears, sees Patterson’s stature in two ways.

“It’s a positive because he can be tough to find,” Gabriel said. “He can hide behind the big linemen a little bit. With his explosive quickness, he has vision in instincts, and he puts his foot into the ground and goes. He can find the seam and he has a really quick burst. His balance is outstanding, and he takes his hits and keeps moving. He’s not a stop-start guy.

“But the question is, what’s his real size? That’s not a negative. That’s more of an unknown.”

Stacking up against the pack

In January, Pro Football Focus ranked Patterson as the third-best returning running back in college football, behind Alabama’s Najee Harris and Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard. PFF also listed Patterson on its All-PFF College Team as one of the best players returning to college football for 2020, as a second-team selection at running back behind Harris.

Athlon Sports lists Patterson as the No. 48 player in its top 50 college football players in 2020, and one of six running backs on that list.

The NFL Draft isn’t for more than 10 months, so firmly prognosticating a player’s draft stock right now is almost a crapshoot. Not only are players who were draft-eligible in 2020 returning to school – Etienne will be a senior at Clemson and Oregon’s C.J. Verdell will be a redshirt junior – there are also running backs who could emerge after being backups.

Roberts and Shonka have very different advice for Patterson.

“From the outside perspective, we’re far away from the 2021 draft, but if I was advising him, I’d say, ‘you dominated at Buffalo, your window to make money is now. I’d seriously consider going pro,’ ” Roberts said.

Shonka isn’t as certain.

“There’s a ton of running backs who enter the draft every year, and even this year, one of them, James Robinson from Illinois State, didn’t get drafted, and he ran for nearly 1,900 yards,” Shonka said. “That’s something Jaret has to keep in mind. And with guys coming up, Travis Etienne didn’t enter the draft because there were so many running backs declaring.”

The key for Patterson, Gabriel said, is to build upon two productive seasons.

“From his freshman year to last year, he was productive as a freshman and built upon that and had a very good sophomore year,” Gabriel said. “He has to build that again, and the arrow has to keep going up because of the level of competition he is facing."