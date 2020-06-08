Sweet! Take-home bakery kits lets you decorate cookies, cupcakes and make sundaes, too

With the slow reopening of bakeries and restaurants, we welcome a returning sense of normalcy.

That doesn't mean the fun in your home kitchen has to end. Many bakeries and restaurants are offering take-home decorating kits for you to create the dessert of your dreams. Whether it's a family activity or a chance for us non-bakers/amateur decorators to impress, these kits allow your imagination (and sweet tooth) to run wild while supporting local businesses.

Each of these establishments generally require an advance notice of at least 24 hours for their orders.

Dessert Deli

716 Maple Road, Williamsville (689-2115)

Dessert Deli is providing a way to bring some of its award-winning sweets to your table while giving you a chance to show off your decorating skills. A take-home cupcake decorating kit ($17.75) has six cupcakes, three colors of buttercream icing, sprinkles, fondant decorations, a pastry bag for piping and plastic knives for spreading. This kit is available for curbside pickup or free delivery within a five-mile radius and a $30 minimum purchase. Call to order. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. (Closed Sundays.)

Sweet Beginnings Bakery

3759 Delaware Ave., Tonawanda (875-1431)

In creating decorating kits, the bakery's goal was to bring families together, especially during this time. It offers several desserts for take-home decoration. The Big Monster cookie kit includes a 6-inch cookie of your choice (chocolate chip, peanut butter, oatmeal raisin or sugar), with two bags of buttercream icing and sprinkles ($18.50).

A cutout cookie kit ($15.50) has 12 assorted cutout cookies with icing and four options for sprinkles. A cupcake decorating kit includes six cupcakes with your choice of flavor (options include chocolate, vanilla, red velvet and funfetti, with more listed online), along with icing and sprinkles. To place your order, call the bakery or email sweetbeginningsbakery@gmail.com. The bakery is operating at reduced hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

The Village Bake Shoppe

417 Center St., Lewiston (754-2300)

The Village Bake Shoppe's take-home cookie decorating kit ($25) offers 12 cutout sugar cookies, three bags of frosting and sprinkles. Most recently, it has offered a graduation-themed pack featuring diploma and cap cutouts, with the option to customize the frosting to your school colors. To place your order, call the bakery or email mike@villagebakeshoppe.com. Orders can be picked up at the bakery, open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Anderson’s Frozen Custard

For more than 50 years, Anderson’s has carried on the tradition of quality beef on weck and frozen custard. Now, you have the opportunity to build your perfect sundae at home. Anderson’s has a take-home sundae bar that serves up to eight people ($25). The customizable package includes three pints of ice cream, custard or dairy-free alternative of your choosing, plus hot fudge, sprinkles, chopped nuts or Oreo’s, M&M’s and real whipped cream. If you decide not to customize your flavors, you can opt for the classic package, which includes vanilla, chocolate and vanilla/chocolate twist custard.

Sundae packs are available at all six locations, open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Call ahead to your desired location or order online for curbside pickup.

Here are the Anderson's locations:

2634 Delaware Ave.; 873-5330

2235 Sheridan Drive, Kenmore; 875-5952

2369 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst; 691-8970 (drive-thru also open)

6075 Main Street, Williamsville; 632-1416

3724 Union Road, Cheektowaga; 681-5464

4855 Transit Road, Lancaster; 656-7220