SPRANZ, Kurt M.

SPRANZ - Kurt M. June 6, 2020, at the age of 82, beloved husband of the late Shirley A. (nee Froelich); devoted father of Darlene (late Michael) Jasinski, Timothy (late Eva) and Brian (Patty) Spranz; loving grandfather of Leocadia (Christopher) Landsman, Helene (Brandon) Klos, Michael and Rebecca Spranz and Renee Hudgeons; great-grandfather of Gavyn, Brayson and Michael. Funeral services held privately. Arrangements by the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster.