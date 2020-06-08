SLEPIAN, Joyce (Kushin)

SLEPIAN - Joyce (nee Kushin)

Of Marlton, NJ, formerly of Williamsville, NY and North Palm Beach, FL, on June 7, 2020, daughter of the late Pearl Elsner and Michael Kushin; beloved wife of the late Abraham Slepian; devoted mother of Michael (Nanare), Ian (Beth), David (Marcie) and Rene;e (Jim Suminski) Slepian; loving grandmother of Rachel (Eric) Simpson, Adam (Lauren) Slepian, Zachary Slepian and Susannah (Mohamed) Adel; great-grandmother of Rebecca and Benjamin Simpson, Siena and Kenley Slepian; sister of Richard Elsner. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer's Assn. Arrangements under the direction of AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Guestbook at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com