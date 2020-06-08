John Sinclair moves from Sabres to insurance

A former longtime employee of the Buffalo Sabres has taken a new role with a local insurance company.

John Sinclair, formerly the Sabres' vice president of ticket sales and service, was named director of business development for Hoffman Hanafin & Associates. Sinclair was let go in April by Pegula Sports and Entertainment, which oversees the Sabres' operations.

Sinclair joined the Sabres organization in 1988 after graduating from SUNY Buffalo State the year before. His career with the Sabres spanned all of the franchise's ownership groups.

Hoffman Hanafin, based at 500 Seneca St., has 13 employees. The agency was established in 2013.