Senecas will reopen casinos, resorts later this month

The Seneca Nation will reopen its three major casinos in Western New York later this month, starting June 18, as it begins to bring 4,000 employees back to jobs in three counties.

The Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino will reopen first, alongside the Nation's secondary gaming properties in Irving, Salamanca and Cuba — all on June 18. They will be followed by the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino on June 25 and the Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino on July 2.

All three facilities will operate at reduced capacity initially, with procedures to protect health and safety, and a shortened schedule, according to a statement issued by the Nation on Monday. The three Seneca Gaming and Entertainment facilities, which just have slot machines, will also start with a reduced number of available machines.

Specific hours of operation and other details of the reopening process will be announced Tuesday, along with details on the safety measures and procedures, and more information on which parts of the operations will reopen first.

The Nation suspended gaming operations March 16 as part of the response to the coronavirus pandemic. The temporary closings followed an order by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for all casinos in the state to close, though even the governor acknowledged that it wasn't clear if that order could be applied to the sovereign territory of the Senecas. The Oneida Nation of Indians in Central New York also closed its casino operations on the same day.

“After being closed for nearly three months, we are now ready to move forward with the safe, responsible and systematic reopening of our gaming facilities,” said Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. “This is a signature moment in our region’s economic recovery from the circumstances that arose as a result of this unprecedented public health crisis.”