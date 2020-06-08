The Rev. Donald R. Bove, 89, did missionary work around the world

March 22, 1931 – June 4, 2020

The Rev. Donald R. Bove, a United World Missions minister who did missionary work around the world, died June 4 in Mercy Hospital after a long illness. He was 89.

Born in Lancaster, he graduated in 1949 from Lancaster High School, where he was a member of the cross-country team, was king of the prom and was voted “most friendly.”

He enlisted in the Air Force and in 1951 married the former Barbara Hinsken, a school classmate since the seventh grade. They lived at Kindley Air Force Base in Bermuda while he flew as a crewman with the Hurricane Hunters Squadron.

Returning to Lancaster, he worked as a personnel manager at Symington/Dresser Corp. and Freezer Queen, then was human resources director for Acres American Consulting Engineers in Buffalo.

After he and his wife attended a religious retreat, they decided to do missionary work full-time.

He took Bible classes at Houghton College in Hamburg and was ordained in the Evangelical Church Alliance, where he served on the board of directors.

He also served on the board of Buffalo City Mission.

After the Rev. Bove was appointed director of overseas ministries for United World Mission in St. Petersburg, Fla., in 1984, he and his wife ministered to missionaries and served as missionaries themselves in more than 40 countries, including Cuba.

“They set up builders’ teams from various churches and built churches and church schools,” his daughter Shelley Stoffel said.

In all, they organized 58 teams that built churches in 14 countries.

In 1989, they went to North Carolina when United World Mission headquarters moved there. After retiring in 2001, he worked as a volunteer preparing gift shoeboxes for youngsters at Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, in Boone, N.C.; was a tour guide for 12 years at the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, N.C.; and was a chaplain for Billy Graham’s Rapid Response Teams in Charlotte, N.C.

He and his wife returned to live in Cheektowaga in 2014 to be closer to their family.

In addition to his wife and daughter, survivors include another daughter, Amy Owens; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date.