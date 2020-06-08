Reporters' Notebook: June 8, 2020 – Adjust your calendars

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to “Dilbert” cartoonist Scott Adams, born on this date in 1957, “If you spend all your time arguing with people who are nuts, you’ll be exhausted and the nuts will still be nuts.”

• • •

NOT HAPPENING – The Niagara Falls City Council’s Council in the Community outreach meeting, scheduled for Thursday, has been canceled.

“We are confident the situation will be different well before our Sept. 19 event,” says Council Chairman Chris Voccio.

Meanwhile, The Kenmore Village Improvement Society reports that this summer will go without the Northtown Subaru Dog Days of Kenmore, the Franco’s Pizza Children’s Concert Series and Share Fest Kenmore. Kenmore in Bloom will take place, but online only. For more info, visit villageofkenmore.com.

The Town of Niagara also is canceling events this summer, including Trash to Treasure, the Music Mania Mondays Concert Series, Pride in the Park, including the fireworks; youth recreation programs, including baseball and softball; and senior recreation programs, including the annual senior picnic.

Also canceled is Buffalo Riverfest, scheduled for June 26 and 27, the Valley Community Association reports, along with the Rigidized Metals Regatta and the Father’s Day Intomes Kids Fishing Contest, both planned for June 27.

• • •

CATS COME BACK – Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group reports that one of its most popular adoption sites, PetSmart, 1734 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga, has reopened. Ten cages of cats are available for viewing. Volunteers also are needed to clean cages there for an hour or two a week. For info, call 695-5599.

• • •

SO LONG – Now that Phase 2 of the reopening has arrived, Olaf Fub is taking Tuesday off to do something he hasn’t done since last winter – get a haircut. Reporters’ Notebook will return on Wednesday.

• • •

