Reed moves on two fronts on aid to localities reeling from Covid-19

WASHINGTON – Rep. Tom Reed on Monday launched two separate efforts aimed at helping cash-strapped local governments, prodding Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo not to "hoard" federal aid and asking the Federal Reserve to help smaller municipalities.

Reed, a Corning Republican, sent Cuomo a letter asking him to share some of the federal funding the state received under the CARES Act, the massive coronavirus relief package that Congress passed in late March. In the letter, Reed noted that Congress intended states to share some of the money they got under that measure, and that 18 states had already done so.

New York should do the same, Reed said.

"Local governments across the state are facing an immediate crisis that must be addressed now," Reed wrote in the letter, which more than 70 public officials from across his Southern Tier congressional district signed.

In an interview, Reed was more blunt regarding what Cuomo ought to do.

"I understand he's in a (fiscal) crisis, but that doesn't mean you you hog all the money, you hoard all the money in the state Capitol during this crisis," Reed said. "These folks need help, too."

New York State is facing a $13 billion budget shortfall thanks to revenue losses tied to the Covid-19 pandemic. The CARES Act provided $5.1 billion directly to the state, and Reed wants Cuomo to share that with municipalities.

Spokespeople for the governor did not respond to a request for comment. But so far Cuomo has given no indication that he plans on sharing that money, instead insisting that the federal government deliver more aid to Albany to address the state's fiscal problems.

Reed wants that state money to go to smaller municipalities that did not get any direct aid under the $2 trillion CARES Act. That bill set aside federal funding for cities and counties with populations of more than 500,000, meaning that Erie County was the only entity in Western New York to get any of that money.

"Congress intended the 500,000 threshold to streamline funds to larger cities and counties while smaller cities and counties would receive funds through the state's share," Reed said in his letter to Cuomo.

In addition to writing to the governor, Reed also sent a letter to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. In it, he asked the Federal Reserve – which started a lending program to help cash-strapped cities of more than 250,000 people and counties of more than 500,000 – to let smaller municipalities take part in that program, too.

"If it's good for the larger municipalities, in my opinion, it should be good for the smaller," Reed said in the interview. "And anything that helps their cash flow, especially long term, helps taxpayers."

Reed collected signatures from 11 colleagues for the letter to the Fed, including Democrats such as Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama and Reps. Jackie Speier and Anna Eshoo of California. But Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, said he opposed making it easier for smaller governments to borrow their way out of trouble.

"Governments don't need more debt," Higgins said.

Reed's moves came as a wave of good economic news – a better-than-expected jobs report and a stock market boom – have curbed any sense of urgency in Congress about providing more funding for state and local aid. But Reed, a Corning Republican who has been pressing for such an aid package, said the delay in congressional action on that package is not what prompted him to seek other ways to help smaller municipalities in particular.

Reed said that despite signs of an economic upturn, local governments need all the help they can get. He said they are still reeling from the loss of sales tax revenue suffered when businesses shut down to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"The loss of revenue that has been suffered in the last two months has not been made up," Reed said.