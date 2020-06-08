Protesters gather downtown for 10th straight day

For the 10th straight day, protesters organized in Niagara Square Monday.

It was a much smaller gathering than in previous days, with less chanting and marches of a shorter duration than in past demonstrations over nearly two weeks.

About 40 protesters were on the steps of City Hall and within the square at about 4 p.m.

About 40 young people are gathered on the steps of Buffalo City Hall and within Niagara Square for 10th straight day of anti-racism and police reform protests. pic.twitter.com/IkmcXD3aPl — Harold McNeil (@HaroldMcNeilBN) June 8, 2020

The crowd grew to roughly 60 to 70 people by 6 p.m., when participants – many of whom were carrying signs – marched around Niagara Square and a few blocks south of City Hall and back to the steps of City Hall.

For most of that time, there was no visible police presence. Though, patrol cars – with lights flashing – were there as the protesters took to marching.

A march from City Hall to the county holding center. @TheBuffaloNews pic.twitter.com/98xoIxftoP — Harry Scull Jr (@hsjrphoto) June 8, 2020

Some of the protesters handed out small fliers in support of Deyanna Davis, a Buffalo woman who was arraigned and jailed on charges after the SUV she was driving struck and injured two state troopers and a Buffalo police officer during a demonstration on Bailey Avenue on June 1.

She has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer. Two passengers in her car were charged with having a stolen gun.

Davis, 30, was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for a gunshot wound after she and the passengers in her vehicle were taken into custody. Police are trying to determine how and when she got shot.

State police said they opened fire when the car drove through a line of police, running over one trooper.

But police are investigating the possibility that the driver had been shot prior to the crash in an unrelated shooting.

In addition to a stolen gun that was allegedly recovered from the vehicle, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said last week that police recovered multiple shell casings inside the vehicle that didn't match those the state police use.

All three have also been indicted on federal charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Myles Carter, who identified himself as a community activist, took the lead in Monday's protest on behalf of Davis who, he said, was jailed hours after her surgery.

“We’re here for humanitarian concerns. That woman had surgery. She’s sitting in a cesspool,” Carter told the protesters on Monday, referring to the Erie County Holding Center.

Myles Carter give us an update one week after being arrested by New York State police on Bailey Avenue. @TheBuffaloNews @makibecker pic.twitter.com/4012rTp4lL — Harry Scull Jr (@hsjrphoto) June 8, 2020

Carter was also arrested during the protest on Bailey Avenue and charged with obstruction and disorderly conduct. Carter was talking to a television reporter when police tackled him from behind during the June 1 arrest, which was recorded on video.

The New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations has called the charges against Carter "baseless" and have said police used excessive force during his arrest.

"The City of Buffalo should be held responsible for the atrocities that have been committed out here for the past week," Carter said. "While we’re protesting for justice in the streets, they’re beating us for the justice we’re protesting for."

Davis, 30, of Buffalo, faces charges of aggravated assault upon a police officer, two counts of second-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, all felonies. The judge set her bail at $200,000.

Prosecutors allege Davis deliberately drove her car through the line of Buffalo police officers and New York state troopers. One of the injured officers, a state trooper, suffered a shattered pelvis and broken leg.

Davis' mother, Ayanna Carr-Cuevas, apologized after her daughter's arraignment and said her daughter did not intend to run over the trooper.

On Monday, she addressed the protesters on the steps of City Hall.

Peaceful protesting on the steps of City Hall. pic.twitter.com/adQN9YC9cs — Harry Scull Jr (@hsjrphoto) June 8, 2020

Elisa John-Schreiber, a protester who has attended all but one of the demonstrations held at Niagara Square, said one of the goals for the protesters is defunding the Buffalo Police Department.

“So we’re not going to stop until they stop funding the police department, until they stop providing them with AR-15s, until they stop providing them with armored vehicles, until they stop paying them to brutalize and terrorize our communities,” said John-Schreiber.