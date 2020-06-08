POZARNY, Louis

POZARNY - Louis On June 5, 2020. Of Williamsville, New York. Beloved husband of Rolene Pozarny; devoted father of Edward Pozarny, Jill (James) Marmion and Pamela Pozarny; loving grandfather of Emily, Molly and Laura Marmion; brother of the late Molly (late Joseph) Cooper and Annie (late Max) Hyman; brother-in-law of Lance Fogan; also survived by nieces. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to a charity of their choice. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC.