Police, protesters do well in turning down the heat

Law enforcement officers are not exactly holding hands with protesters and singing hymns, but tensions generally cooled over the weekend between the groups. Mayor Byron W. Brown, Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood and leaders of protest groups all deserve credit for that.

Brown was wise to call off the city’s curfew on Sunday. What began as an effort to restore order after the previous weekend’s outbreak of looting and other violence that piggybacked on protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis had come to escalate tensions between citizens and police. Officers given the task of clearing Niagara Square as the 8 p.m. curfew fell last Thursday pushed 75-year-old activist Martin Gugino, who hit the pavement and suffered a head injury.

Lockwood suspended two police officers involved in the incident and ordered an internal investigation. On Friday, all 57 fellow members of the department’s Emergency Response Team resigned from the unit, a hasty and petulant response to the suspension of two colleagues. The Buffalo Police Benevolent Association had also told its members the union would no longer pay for legal fees to defend police officers related to the protests, another factor in the resignations. We hope they’ll all reconsider.

The two officers, Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe, were arraigned Saturday on felony assault charges. While some have criticized the decision to charge those officers, the fact is that no one, including police, has a blanket right to injure others without cause. Good training and common sense should have led those officers to move Gugino along peaceably. Their action in shoving him was unnecessary and plausibly describes an assault. It’s fair for a court to decide.

Indeed, this is an area where the interests of both the political right and left should intersect. While the left is pushing for changes, the right’s interest in limiting government programs should also come into play. Good policing is necessary for an orderly society, but it also represents one of the most intrusive aspects of any government. The role of men and women authorized to carry guns and deprive citizens of their liberty should be appropriately restrained and should not exclude wantonly knocking over senior citizens. That’s a good conservative idea.

To his credit, the mayor has been visibly and assertively working to de-escalate the tensions involving the protests and the incident that left Gugino hospitalized. Brown has made appearances around the city, as well as on national television, to address the situation.

Brown met on Saturday with local police reform advocates, including Free the People WNY, which presented the mayor with 13 policy proposals for reforming the police force. Brown did not commit to specifics, but he called the meeting an extremely productive discussion that would continue. That’s encouraging.

Much of the good work that police officers do, often at risk to their lives, gets obscured when some in their ranks place unity at all costs above common sense. It’s understandable when people who get shot at develop a bunker mentality, but the taxpayers who fund their salaries expect them to exercise reason and good judgment despite the stresses of the job.

The pushing of Gugino might have been more readily forgiven if officers had stopped to tend to the bleeding man, rather than sweeping past in their riot gear like a conquering army.

Whether or not it was because of the resignations from the Emergency Response Team, there was much less paramilitary gear in evidence as police officers kept watch on the protests that continued over the weekend in Buffalo. As long as the protests remain thoughtful and prayerful, as organizers called for, there’s no reason to have shield-wearing phalanxes of police patrolling the streets.

Police unions promote the “us vs. them” mentality that can lead officers astray in their interactions with the public. The PBA was flexing its muscle by orchestrating the resignation of the 57 officers from the emergency unit. That muscle too often gets in the way of significant police reforms. The PBA has earned a seat at the table when reforms are discussed with the mayor and Common Council, but it needs to be willing to participate rather than exist solely as a force of obstruction.

Lawmakers are taking action this week in Albany on some statewide changes. The Democratic-led Assembly and Senate were closing in Monday on a bill to repeal most provisions of a law that keeps police disciplinary records hidden from public view, section 50-a of the Civil Rights Law. We noted in this space last week that the 44-year-old law needs to go.

The need for reform was summed up nicely by Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes of Buffalo on Monday.

“We are not anti-police,” she said of Democratic leadership. “We are anti-bad police.”