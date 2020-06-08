PANFIL, Jean M.

Panfil, Jean M. Suddenly June 5, 2020, of West Seneca, NY. Devoted mother of Paula (Terrence) Klubek, Paul (Dolly) Czekalski, James (Linda) Czekalski, and Michael (Wendy) Powers; cherished grandmother of 18; loving great-grand-mother of 27; dear sister of Bernard, Irene, Clare, Barbara, Judith, and Thom- as; predeceased by loving twin sister Lillian and brothers James and Robert; also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at Winchester Community Church on Sat., June 20, at 1 PM. Refreshments will be served after. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to the Winchester Community Church, 909 Harlem Road, West Seneca, NY 14224.