NEWCOMB, Barbara L.

NEWcOMB - Barbara L. Barbara L. Newcomb passed away Friday at Mercy Hospital, she was born on November 18, 1936 in Flint, MI. Daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Burr) Hugan; in 1956, she married Daniel L. Newcomb who predeceased her on February 16, 2018. After completing her degree in teaching from Kent St. University, Barbara spent time in her life sharing and teaching with children. She eventually returned to New York with her husband and family. Having most recently lived at Fox Run of Orchard Park, Barbara was very active with St. James UCC of Hamburg and actively involved within the United Church of Christ. Serving her church as a conference leader and delegate at the local, state and national office levels. Barbara loved being with others and sharing her grace, wisdom and warm heart with others, particularly with her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and the youth of the church. Barbara cherished the times when she opened up her home and homestead for the youth of the church to have retreats, camp outs, or just a day in the country, enjoying the nature that she so deeply appreciated. Mrs. Newcomb was predeceased by a son Scott D. Newcomb; brother Charles Hugan and sister Virginia Spencer (Hugan); Barbara is survived by a son, Robert Newcomb of Florida, and three daughters; Jacque (Joe) Fahrion of Colorado, Suzanne (Dale) Rowland of East Aurora, NY, and Donna (William) Schumacher of Williamsville, NY; also surviving are nine grandchildren; Nicole, Hannah, Jacob, Colin, Ian, Richard, Amber, Jode, and Cody; as well as two great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Wyatt, and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James UCC of Hamburg, which will be used to support Outreach Mission and Youth Programs. Arrangements are under the direction of MENTLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 105 East Main St. in Gowanda.