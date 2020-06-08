Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Route 5

A motorcyclist is in critical condition in Erie County Medical Center with injuries suffered in a crash at about 3 p.m. Monday on inbound Route 5 near the Tifft Street exit, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

Accident investigators said the motorcycle went airborne before skidding to a stop about 130 feet from where the operator lost control.

The motorcyclist, a 24-year-old Lackawanna man, was taken by ambulance to ECMC, DeGeorge said.

Another vehicle was damaged during the accident, but no further details were given.

DeGeorge noted that investigators are trying to determine whether the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed.