Libertarian Party, gun rights advocates seek injunction against Covid-19 restrictions

The groups behind a lawsuit challenging New York State's Covid-19 restrictions are asking the courts for a preliminary injunction.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Buffalo, claims Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature violated the Constitution by limiting people's civil liberties, including the right to assemble.

The complaint, filed in mid-May, is backed by the chairman of the Erie County Libertarian Party and the founder of 2ANY, a New York gun rights organization.

"The governor and the Legislature have used a serious pandemic as an excuse to revoke a long list of natural rights of the people of the state," the plaintiffs said in the initial complaint.

The state has yet to respond to the suit, one of many filed across the state.

Buffalo attorneys James Ostrowski and Michael Kuzma are representing the groups suing the governor.