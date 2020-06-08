Ken-Ton schools have a new superintendent

A Buffalo school administrator will be the new superintendent of the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda schools.

The appointment of Sabatino Cimato, currently associate superintendent of school leadership in Buffalo, was announced at Monday's meeting of the Ken-Ton Board of Education.

He will take the position July 6, succeeding Steve Bovino, who returned from retirement to serve as superintendent for the past 3 1/2 years.

Cimato, who grew up in the Town of Tonawanda, is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute and SUNY Buffalo State. He began his career in 1998 as a fifth and sixth grade teacher at School 76 Herman Badillo Bilingual Academy in Buffalo.

He went on to serve as a supervisor of elementary education for the Buffalo schools, assistant principal at School 79 Grabiarz School of Excellence and principal of School 66 North Park Middle Academy.

From 2010 to 2015, he was principal of Hutchinson Central Technical High School.