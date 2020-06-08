While the week started on a cool note, with a Monday morning low of 49 at the airport and 38 in Angelica, heat will be making a strong comeback. Fortunately, of the two hot days this week – Tuesday and Wednesday – the humidity won’t reach muggified levels until Wednesday. Monday and Tuesday will feature high UV levels and high grass pollen counts (for my fellow sneezers). Tuesday’s heat will be accompanied by only moderate humidity. However, the absence of a good breeze will tend to make it feel hotter. Most models are keeping high temperatures Tuesday in the mid to upper 80s, but some inland urban locations may reach 90. The relatively dry air may allow a 90-degree high even in the metro area. Dry air heats more readily than humid air, even though the humid air is more uncomfortable..

By Wednesday, the humidity will have caught up with the heat, and dew points will climb to the upper 60s. Combined with temperatures in the upper 80s, that will be uncomfortable for most folks, though there will be an increasing south-southwest breeze to help out. Here are the European/ECMWF modeled afternoon dew points.

The track of what was Tropical Storm Cristobal will bring its remnants toward the northern Great Lakes, before heading up to James Bay in Canada.

While the graphic looks innocuous enough, keeping the storm system a good distance from Western New York, the remnant low will merge with another low and develop into an unseasonably deep nontropical storm system as it cuts across the Upper Midwest and the northern Great Lakes. This is the ECMWF surface depiction for Wednesday morning.

With the addition of tropical moisture in the circulation around this deep low and its trailing cold front, the atmosphere will become bubblier – more unstable – and a line of strong thunderstorms is likely to approach Western New York by later in the day and early evening. Strong winds aloft will help fuel the intensity of these storms, especially as they move inland from Lake Erie. The abundant moisture also increases buoyancy of the surface air. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our region at a slight/15% risk of severe thunderstorms, with damaging gusts and large hail the primary threat, Wednesday afternoon and evening.

There is also a low risk of an isolated tornado inland due to a form of wind shear present when winds veer with increased altitude from more southerly at the surface to more southwesterly or westerly aloft. The surface winds will be from the south-southwest, and may bring some lake-cooled stability to somewhat lessen the severe storm threat from the lakeshore across the metro area and western Niagara County. I will update this forecast as necessary in the comments section below.

Thursday will be partly sunny with lower humidity, with temps returning to the mid-70s. A few stray showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening. We’re back to the low 70s on a partly sunny Friday, with a stray shower possible on a mostly dry day. By Saturday, readings return to below average with a high closer to 65, moving to the upper 60s on Sunday.

A couple more stray showers will be possible both partly to mostly sunny weekend afternoons, but outdoor plans should be safe as shower coverage would be sparse and the duration brief.

This trend to below-average temperatures is the mid-month cooler period I’d written about last Monday and again on Friday. The Climate Prediction Center brings a higher probability for below-average temperatures in the six- to 10-day outlook, though nothing extreme is indicated.

In their experimental three- to four-week temperature outlook, the CPC is surprisingly optimistic on probabilities for warmer than average temperatures, including the entire lower 48 states.

I’m a little timid about three- to four-week outlooks, but there are signs we’ll be quickly moving back to above-average temps next week and there are some hints of more persistent warmth showing up in extended range model ensembles.