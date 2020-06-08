HARRIS, Pauline (Musialowski)

June 5, 2020, beloved wife of Robert Harris; devoted mother of Robert (Diane) Jr., Jeffrey, and Lisa (James Wesolowski) Harris; loving grandmother of Samantha, Kyle, Jacob, Katelyn, Jeffrey Jr. and Mark; dear sister of Barbara (Daniel) Beres; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services were private. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences offered at www.buszkafuneralhome.com