Geico hiring 150 in June, July

Geico's complex in Getzville. (Matt Glynn/Buffalo News)
Auto insurer Geico Corp. said it will hire 150 claims representatives, customer service representatives and sales representatives at its Buffalo regional office in Getzville during June and July.

The company said that all interviewing, hiring and training will be done virtually, since the company's 2,500 employees locally are already working from home. New hires will also work from home until the company shifts workers back to the office, located in the CrossPoint Business Park.

Overall, the insurance giant is hiring 3,000 new employees by the end of the year.

Applications are being accepted at geico.jobs/buffalo.

